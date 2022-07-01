Amarnath yatra: Top J&K police officers travel with convoy to review security

The Jammu & Kashmir police on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the Amarnath pilgrims with senior officers travelling along with the convoy and personally monitoring their movement, said officials.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh along with other senior officers travelled with the convoy from Jammu to Lambar at Banihal in Ramban district and interacted with the pilgrims and representatives of civil administration at community kitchens en route.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jammu, Chandan Kohli, SSP Udhampur, Vinod Kumar and SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma also accompanied the ADGP en route and briefed him about the road opening parties and security arrangements.

The pilgrimage began on June 30 after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“ADGP issued on the spot instructions to remove deficiencies and to improve the set up,” said a spokesperson.

Traffic arrangements were smooth and due care was taken by traffic police to regulate yatra movement in a manner that no inconvenience was caused to daily passengers moving on the highway, he added.

Officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were alert on duty and were working under close supervision of commanding officers and deputy inspector general (DIG), CRPF.

Singh directed the officers to accord top priority to the safety of the yatris and movement of their convoys.