Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to ‘Babasaheb’

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tribute to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary. She recalled Ambedkar's extensive work for the welfare of the nation. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Ambedkar's achievements who dedicated his life in social reforms, empowering the deprived in the society. Knows as the father of Indian Constitution, Ambedkar had made strides as economist, jurist and a prolific writer.

BR Ambedkar statue at parliament house complex, in New Delhi,(PTI)

"A symbol of knowledge and prodigy, Dr. Ambedkar worked untiringly, even in adverse circumstances, as an educationist, legal expert, economist, politician and social reformer and spread knowledge for the welfare of the nation. His basic mantra- Educate, Organize & struggle to bring the deprived community into the mainstream of society, will always remain relevant," President Murmu said.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind also paid homage to Ambedkar recalling his contributions for a modern India.

“Homage to Babasahab Ambedkar Ji on his birth anniversary. An Icon and Chief Architect of our Constitution, Dr Ambedkar waged a life-long struggle for a modern India, free of caste and other prejudices, ensuring equal rights for women and disadvantaged,” Kovind said in a tweet.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge laid down Ambedkar's contribution in framing the foundation of India's constitutional democracy. “We bow in reverence to the tremendous contribution of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. Babasaheb was a champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. We all greatly respect him as the Architect of India’s Constitution,” he tweeted.

Senior political leaders including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar among others have attended the Ambedkar Jayanti celebration at Parliament House Lawn.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is a renowned social reformer, jurist and the father of Indian constitution. He was born on April 14, 1891. He was the first law and justice minister of independent India.

