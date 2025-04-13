Ambedkar Jayanti holiday: Are Delhi schools, banks, offices closed on April 14?

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has declared Monday, April 14, a public holiday to mark Ambedkar Jayanti — the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. The day honours the legacy of Ambedkar, a chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a towering figure in the country’s social reform movement. An artist gives the final touch to a statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti, at a workshop in Nagpur on Saturday.(Chandrakant Paddhane)

The General Administration Department of Delhi has issued a notice on Thursday announcing that in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, all government departments, autonomous bodies and public sector undertaking will remained closed on that day.

Are banks open or closed?

Most public and private sector banks in Delhi are expected to observe the holiday as well. While customers won't have access to any physical branches, they would be able to use digital services (such as ATMs, Internet banking, and mobile banking), which is in line with previous public holidays.

What about the offices?

All government offices would be closed on Monday. However, private businesses and corporate offices are not legally obligated to observe a public holiday, but some may close for business for private reasons.

Other essential services

Essential services (such as healthcare, ration depots, pharmacies, and general stores) will operate as usual. However, many outpatient departments in hospitals (OPDs) are expected to be closed on that day; it is advisable to check with individual hospitals.

Are schools closed?

Yes, all schools (both government and private) will remain closed on April 14. Schools expect to resume normal class schedules the next day.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated each year with a state holiday.

On this special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development initiatives in Haryana on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, an iconic figure known for his role in Dalit emancipation and the preparation of the Constitution.