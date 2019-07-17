Ambulance drivers turn Good Samaritans for tragedy-hit girl in Uttar Pradesh

Going a step further in their endeavour to save lives, a group of ambulance drivers and other staffers collected Rs 50,000 and also donated blood for the treatment of a 16-year-old girl who lost both her legs after she was run over by a train in Puramufti area recently.

On July 10, the patient, Anita, had taken her goats for grazing when two of them went near the tracks as a train was approaching. Anita went to get them back but fell on the track. She lost both her legs in the accident.

Anita’s kin and villagers reached the spot and called an ambulance. The ambulance driver took her to SRN Hospital where the doctors performed surgery on her.

Even though the surgery was performed free of cost, her father, Pappu Saroj, who works as a labourer, was barely able to arrange funds for the costly medicines and other expenses for her treatment.

When one of the drivers, Santosh, came to know about Saroj’s ordeal, he along with his friends Suraj and Ashish Kanaujiya decided to help the poor girl. They talked to their friends and other ambulance staffers and collected Rs 50,000 for Anita’s treatment. They also donated blood required in her treatment.

Santosh said that he, along with some social activists, has created a WhatsApp group to help people in need.

“The group includes people from different walks of life who are willing to help or donate. Members of our group believe in providing assistance to the poor and marginalised instead of giving donations at religious places,” says Santosh.

The doctors at SRN appreciated the help provided by the ambulance staff and assured Anita and her kin of all possible help in her further treatment.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 01:46 IST