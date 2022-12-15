Ambulance purchases under lens in U.P. after complaints of missing features

LUCKNOW The purchase of over 300 ambulances has come under the scanner following complaints that vehicles lack some of the features and components. “We received a letter from the National Health Mission (NHM) office in May this year. It stated that the ambulances purchased should be checked for features -- primarily the heating system -- against the specifications given for the model. We have begun the inspection process and at present, we are focusing on 300 ambulances,” said Ravi Kumar, joint director (electrical) in the Uttar Pradesh health directorate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint filed with the NHM stated ambulances lack a few components that are otherwise available in the specific model of the vehicle. Taking note of the complaint, the director general of medical health was sent a letter to investigate the matter by MD NHM. “We have sent a letter to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune, asking them to give us the specification/standard, component of the ambulance model purchased by Uttar Pradesh. Once they send us the details, we shall match the standard component with the ones provided to us in the vehicles,” said Kumar.

ARAI is a research institute of the automotive industry with the ministry of heavy industries, of the Union government. Their work includes comprehensive certification and homologation services for an entire range of automotive vehicles, systems, and components.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In all, more than 3,000 ambulances were purchased in different lots. The complaint was filed for one such lot. Hence, the probe is primarily focused on the same. If an anomaly is found in the specific lot, then the scope of the probe might be expanded to other lots also.

The ambulances in question are used to ferry patients from home or accident sites to the nearest government health facility. These ambulances are also used shift to patients from one government hospital to another. The supplier will be sent a notice and asked to file a reply if discrepancies are found.