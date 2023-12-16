close_game
America's Got Talent-fame 7-foot-6-inch tall ex-Punjab cop arrested with heroin

ByHT News Desk
Dec 16, 2023 07:21 AM IST

Jagdeep Singh, said to be the tallest Sikh in the world at 7 feet 6 inches, was part of the Bir Khalsa group which performed daredevil acts and ‘gatka’.

In 2019, Jagdeep Singh, a former Punjab Police constable, got into the limelight with his entry into the reality TV show America's Got Talent. On Friday, he was again in the local news but for a wrong reason – 7 feet 6 inches Jagdeep Singh was among three arrested with 500 grams of heroin, police said.

Jagdeep Singh had taken premature retirement from the police department.
Jagdeep Singh had taken premature retirement from the police department.

Heroin was recovered from Jagdeep Singh's SUV in Tarn Taran district, a senior police official told news agency PTI. Jagdeep alias Deep Singh and two others were reportedly arrested by the state special operation cell of the Punjab Police.

Jagdeep, said to be the tallest Sikh in the world at 7 feet 6 inches, was part of the Bir Khalsa group which performed daredevil acts and 'gatka', a traditional Sikh martial art, PTI reported.

In one of their acts on America's Got Talent in 2019, Jagdeep laid on the ground with coconuts and watermelons around him while blindfolded Kanwaljit Singh, founder of Bir Khalsa group, smashed them with a hammer. The group had also competed in Australia's Got Talent.

Jagdeep was produced before a local court which sent him to a five-day police remand, the police said, adding that they will investigate the entire nexus involved in the drug smuggling.

Jagdeep had taken premature retirement from the police department, they said.

"We are looking for the others involved. We have gotten a 5-day remand (of Jagdeep Singh)... We are also investigating the nexus. 500 gram of heroin have been recovered from him. He has been arrested from Tarn Taran," news agency ANI quoted state special operation cell inspector Kanwar Iqbal Singh as saying.

Earlier this week, the Punjab Police busted a drug smuggling racket with the arrest of four persons and recovered 3 kg heroin and 9 lakh money from their possession, said commisioner of police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Those arrested have been identified as Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky of Lohgarh in Amritsar, Rashpal Singh of village Hoshiar Nagar in Amritsar, Gourav alias Kali of Varyam Singh Colony in Amritsar and Sahil Kumar alias Manthan of Durgiana Abadi in Amritsar.

Apart from seizing heroin, police teams have also impounded their Innova car in which they were going to supply the heroin consignment.

(With inputs from agencies)

