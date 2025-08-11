Amid Bihar Dy CM voter ID row, Akhilesh alleges bogus voting in UP: 'CM facilitated vote loot'

After RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's allegation that Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two EPIC numbers, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav trained guns at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath accusing him of "facilitating vote loot". Akhilesh Yadav talking to mediapersons in Etawah on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday responded to Tejashwi Yadav's allegation that he holds two elector's photo identity card (EPIC) numbers in different constituencies.

"Our whole family had voter IDs from Bankipur. In April 2024, I applied to add my name to the Lakhisarai constituency and remove it from Bankipur. It did not happen immediately, so I called the BLO, filled the form, and took the receipt. I have all the documents. "I voted from only one place last time too; it was in Lakhisarai," Sinha said, according to an ANI news agency report.

Akhilesh alleges bogus voting in UP

Connecting the row with Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said, “...If their deputy CM has two EPIC numbers, here [in UP] the CM was facilitating vote loot. The CM here was facilitating booth loot...In Ayodhya, who were the education department officials who were delegating duty to others? In Mirapur, the commissioner, SSP and DM were going around with force to make sure that people did not step out to vote,” ANI posted a video of Akhilesh Yadav speaking.

"Did we not see a revolver being aimed at women? Was the Election Commission sleeping? That is why we had gone to offer them a white 'chadar'. When officers become criminals to loot votes, who will take action?" Akhilesh Yadav added, referring to an incident where a UP cop allegedly pointed gun at woman voters in Mirapur during by-elections conducted on nine seats of Uttar Pradesh in November 2024.

Meanwhile, the Patna district magistrate on Sunday wrote to Vijay Kumar Sinha, seeking to submit his response regarding holding two electors' photo identity card (EPIC) numbers in different constituencies.

Patna DM in the letter mentioned that Sinha's name has been found recorded at both places.

"Regarding the inclusion of your name in the voter lists of two Assembly constituencies in the draft electoral roll published based on the qualification date 01.07.2025," he said.

The DM further asked the Deputy CM to submit his response on this matter by August 14.