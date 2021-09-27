Amid conciliatory talks senior leader VM Sudheeran resigns from AICC

Two days after he quit the party’s political affairs committee (PAC), sulking Congress leader VM Sudheeran on Monday announced his resignation from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the second highest decision making body of the party after the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

His announcement came in the wake of his scheduled meeting with AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar who rushed to Kerala to sort out problems arising out of the recent elevation of a new set of state and district leaders.

While Sudheeran, former PCC chief and five-time MP, did not disclose reasons for quitting, leaders close to him said he was not happy with the functioning of new Pradesh Congress Chief (PCC) chief K Sudhakaran and opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Responding to allegations that decisions were being taken unanimously ignoring senior leaders, the PCC chief said Sudheeran was consulted before announcing the District Congress Committee list. Hectic efforts were on to placate the senior leader and Anwar was expected to call on him in the evening. Former CM Oommen Chandy and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala also termed his resignation unfortunate and asked party leaders to talk to him.

Known for his clean image, Sudheeran quit the PCC chief’s post after the party’s rout in 2016 assembly elections. It was then alleged that he forced then CM Chandy to take some unpopular decisions like issuing the new liquor policy.

Recently, fireworks started in the faction-ridden state unit of the party with the appointment of new president K Sudhakaran, a tough leader from Communist heartland Kannur and opposition leader VD Satheesan, sidelining two powerful blocs led by former CM Oommen Chandy and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, who dominated the state unit for more than one and a half decade. Problems aggravated after the DCC presidents’ list was released last month.

The party currently has 150-odd secretaries and many other office-bearers, and the PCC chief has made it clear that all new party bodies will be lean and mean.

Many see the leadership transition as a major generational shift but leaders of factions claim it will be difficult for the party to surge ahead after sidelining two senior leaders and their followers. After public display of anger at the changes, three senior leaders have quit the party, AV Gopinath, KP Anil Kumar and PS Prashanth-- the last two have joined the ruling CPI(M).