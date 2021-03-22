Amid Covid surge, norms flouted as Holi celebrations begin in Braj

Even as the state continues to add fresh cases to its Covid-19 tally, Holi celebrations began on a grand scale in Uttar Pradesh’s Braj region on Monday with hundreds of people converging at the Ladliji (Radha Rani) Temple in Mathura’s Barsana town to participate in the tradition of “Laddoo Holi”.

Several images showed revellers engaged in Holi celebrations without wearing face masks or maintaining physical distancing.

The revelry will continue on Tuesday in Barsana in the form of “Lathmaar Holi” – a practice that will be repeated in the neighbouring Nandgaon village on Wednesday.

“Laddoo Holi” (in which priests throw laddoos [sweets] at the devotees) and “Lathmaar Holi” (in which revellers playfully hit each other with sticks) date back to ancient times when Lord Krishna used to actively participate in Holi celebrations, according to old-timers in the Braj region, comprising Mathura, Vrindavan and a few other districts in UP.

“How can one play Holi with a mask on? There’s no limitation on celebrations, at least in Braj region,” said a priest at the Barsana temple.

When asked to speak on record, the office-bearers of the temple promised to abide by Covid norms and denied any violation.

The development comes at a time when neighbouring Uttarakhand is under spotlight for non-adherence to Covid protocols during Kumbh celebrations in Haridwar, with CM Tirath Singh Rawat saying on Saturday that “faith will help overcome Covid fears”. Rawat was detected Covid positive on Monday.

Dr Bhoodev Singh, in-charge of the Covid cell in Mathura chief medical officer’s office, maintained the authorities were taking adequate measures. “About 300 antigen tests were conducted at the control room on the mela site, but no one tested positive. We also handed over masks to those coming without it. Devotees are being sensitised on Covid norms,” he said.

He, though, ducked a query on the number of people fined for not wearing masks. “The district administration will take care of this issue,” he added.

On Monday, Mathura recorded 11 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day case count for the city this year, said Dr Singh.

UP reported538new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 6,08,076.

“We have asked hotel and guest house owners in Mathura to seek a Covid negative report from guests arriving from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

Veterans in Braj region have raised concern over non-compliance of Covid protocols during Holi celebrations.

“Many have stopped wearing masks or are placing it on their chin. Authorities should act strict on violations. Festivals will keep coming each year but not a person’s life. The district administration should restrict the number of people in gatherings during the festive season,” said Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, an expert of Braj literature.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, Holi celebrations begin on the day of Basant Panchami in mid-February and continue for 40 days in different forms.