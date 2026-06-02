Amid Delhi Gymkhana Club row, minister says Centre ‘can take back leased land whenever needed’

The Union government can reclaim leased land before or after the expiry of lease agreements whenever public interest requires it, Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar stressed on Monday, amid questions over the recent Gymkhana Club eviction controversy.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar also said the long-pending Master Plan for Delhi is likely to be notified soon.(ANI)

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Speaking at a press conference ahead of the BRICS Urbanisation Forum to be held in New Delhi on June 11-12, Khattar said rapid urbanisation and the growing scarcity of developable land have made such re-entry provisions increasingly important.

“The government has the right to take back leased land whenever public interest demands it,” Khattar said, while declining to specify the nature of developments that may be proposed on such land in future.

ALSO READ | Just like that: The curious case of Delhi’s iconic Gymkhana Club

To be sure, the Centre, through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), administers 60,526 residential, commercial, industrial and institutional leases spread across 19,995 acres – about 5.5% of Delhi’s total land area.

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{{^usCountry}} These include prime locations in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone such as Chanakyapuri, Jor Bagh, Golf Links, Sunder Nagar and Connaught Place, along with rehabilitation colonies. Of the total leases, 1,430 belong to institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These include prime locations in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone such as Chanakyapuri, Jor Bagh, Golf Links, Sunder Nagar and Connaught Place, along with rehabilitation colonies. Of the total leases, 1,430 belong to institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Khattar also said the long-pending Master Plan for Delhi is likely to be notified soon. The plan, which is overdue for its mandatory five-year review, requires only one final meeting with the Union home ministry before it is cleared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khattar also said the long-pending Master Plan for Delhi is likely to be notified soon. The plan, which is overdue for its mandatory five-year review, requires only one final meeting with the Union home ministry before it is cleared. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There are just two or three minor suggestions from the home ministry. We will address them and hold one final meeting,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are just two or three minor suggestions from the home ministry. We will address them and hold one final meeting,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister attributed the delay to Delhi’s complex governance structure, which involves multiple civic agencies and authorities operating under different jurisdictions.

The Master Plan for the National Capital Region (NCR), which has also been delayed, is similarly expected to be finalised shortly.

Khattar said a meeting scheduled for June 16 would address the remaining objections and improve coordination among Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The regional plan, he added, would be given its “final shape” while ensuring compliance with environmental norms and court directions.

Khattar was speaking ahead of the BRICS Urbanisation Forum, where India will showcase major urban development initiatives, including the Central Vista redevelopment project and the new Parliament building.

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