Amid farmers' protest, Punjab faces major diesel, cylinder gas crisis: Report

Punjab is facing a major diesel and cylinder gas crisis due to the ongoing farmers' protest, news agency ANI reported. Supplies of diesel and LPG gas in Punjab are badly hit due to roadblocks and safety issues, ANI reported citing government sources. The farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ march has led to disruptions in fuel supply in Haryana and Punjab. (File/HT)

The farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ march has led to disruptions in fuel supply in Haryana and Punjab. Chaotic situations at the Punjab-Haryana border resulted in a 50 per cent reduction in diesel dispatches and a 20 per cent reduction in gas dispatches to Punjab, ANI earlier reported.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting to exert pressure on the government to address their 12 demands concerning the implementation of the Swaminathan report and legislation for the minimum support Ppice (MSP), procurement prices, and other related issues since February 13.

On February 22, petroleum dealers across Punjab declared a statewide shutdown of petrol pumps and fuel stations, seeking an increase in their commission. As a result, long queues were observed outside fuel stations in cities like Ludhiana a day prior as people resorted to panic buying.

Additionally, the dealers announced their decision not to purchase fuel from oil companies on February 15, as a form of protest. This move impacted the availability of fuel to the general public throughout the state.

What are farmers demanding?

Farmers are advocating for legal assurances of a minimum support price (MSP), which serves as a safety measure for the agricultural sector. They contend that enshrining MSP into law can safeguard farmers' margins. Additionally, they seek the dismissal of cases filed during the previous protests in 2020-21. Among their demands are pensions for farmers, debt forgiveness, and withdrawal from the World Trade Organization.

Around 14,000 individuals assembled at the Delhi-Haryana and Haryana-Punjab borders, accompanied by thousands of vehicles, demonstrating solidarity with the farmers.