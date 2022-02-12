Amid internal rift, Mamata Banerjee forms new 20-member national working committee

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday set up a new 20-member national working committee of the party and dissolved the previous one formed in 2017, dropping a few prominent names.

On February 2, Banerjee was re-elected as the party’s chairperson. Till the time she decides upon the new office bearers of the national working committee, she will be the only office bearer at the national level.

“After being re-elected as the chairperson of the party, Banerjee had named six party leaders who were taking the decisions to run the party. On Saturday, Banerjee met the leaders and the new committee was formed. The office bearers will be named by Banerjee later,” said Partha Chatterjee, minister and the state secretary general of TMC.

The new national working committee includes Amit Mitra, Abhishek Banerjee, Anubrata Mondol, Arup Biswas, Asima Patra, Bulu Chik Baraik, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Goutam Deb, Jyotipriyo Mullick, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Rajesh Tripathi, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Sudip Banerjee, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Moloy Ghatak and Yashwant Sinha.

Prominent names which were there in the previous list but have been dropped from the new list released on Saturday include TMC MPs Derek O Brien and Saugata Roy. The 2017-list included Suvendu Adhikari. He joined the BJP in December 2020 ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly polls.

O’Brien and Roy could not be contacted for their comments.

The move comes amidst internal rumblings over the ‘one-man-one-post’ policy. The party had adopted the policy during its organisational rejig last year. Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC supremo’s nephew and her heir apparent has been an outspoken advocate of the policy.

Abhishek was included in the previous working committee and in June 2021 he was appointed as TMC national general secretary. His post too was dissolved along with the previous working committee.

Some TMC leaders, considered close to Abhishek Banerjee, had been openly advocating for ‘one person one post’, while the party’s old guard accused them of violating party discipline. On Friday posts appeared on social media tagged with #OneManOnePost. A counter-campaign was also started with the hashtag ‘Sesh Kotha Didi Bolbe (Didi will say the last word)’.

The BJP, however, took a swipe at the ruling party saying that the TMC has only one post and the rest are unimportant.

“The TMC has only one post. The rest are unimportant. The party is crumbling because of its internal rife. Planned efforts are on to project a particular leader. May be this entire episode has been staged to divert attention from other important issues. This is not a party but a family matter,” said Sukanta Majumdar, BJP’s president in West Bengal.

When asked to comment on whether any discussions were held in the meeting on the ‘one-man-one-post’ policy and the murmurs about the perceived power struggle, Firhad Hakim, state minister, echoed what he had told the media on Friday.

“The one-man-one-post campaign is not endorsed by the TMC. Nobody should create confusion on social media. It is a crime. When the policy was adopted, it was also mentioned that the party chairperson can change it if the need arises. She has been re-elected chairperson again (during the recent organizational poll). She will call a meeting and formulate a new policy,” Hakim had earlier told the media.

Leaders were, however, tight-lipped as to whether any discussion was held on the TMC’s contract with I-PAC.

Uncertainty continued over Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) contract with I-PAC, once helmed by Prashant Kishore, with party chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying a few days back that terminating her contract with I-PAC was an “internal matter” of the party. I-PAC has said that it does not control the TMC’s social media pages.