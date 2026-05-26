Amid Iran threats, a reminder of ‘love’ for PM Modi on Trump's Truth Social: ‘Never been closer’

"President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: 'I love Prime Minister Modi. We've never been closer to India. I'm a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi…'," Gor, who has been giving company to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his ongoing India visit, wrote in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump shared a social media post of American envoy to India Sergio Gor highlighting his leader's recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid a series of mostly fiery posts condemning the previous governments and threatening Iran, a reiteration of fondness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood out on US President Donald Trump's Truth Social account on Monday (local time).

The event at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi was graced by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio along with Gor.

India can count on me 100 per cent, Trump said on Sunday night, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great" friend.

The message was actually delivered by Trump on Sunday during a phone call with Gor that the latter put on speaker and presented to the world during America's 250th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Trump reposted the message on his official Truth Social account on Monday evening along with a video clip from America's 250th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The highlight of the event was a performance by AR Rahman.

"I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister, (Narendra) Modi is great. He is my friend, and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody," Trump had said in the phone conversation with Gor.

Recent Trump-Modi conversations Trump earlier this month extended his greetings to Prime Minister Modi after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decisive election victory in the state assembly elections 2026.

Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader. The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” said White House spokesman Kush Desai.

Trump’s greetings came after a lengthy phone call between the two leaders in April, focused on the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” PM Modi said on X after the call.

United States' Republic Day wish for India also carried a shoutout by President Donald Trump to what it described as the “historic bond” between the two countries, world's oldest democracies.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” Donald Trump said in his January 26 greetings to India.

His remarks were shared by the US Embassy in India in a post on X.