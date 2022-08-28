Amid Jharkhand crisis, Hemant Soren's minister dares BJP: 'If it has courage...'

As a political crisis stares at the Jharkhand government, a minister in the Hemant Soren-led government on Sunday dared the BJP-led Centre to impose the President's rule in the state. Banna Gupta also alleged that a “pre-planned conspiracy” was afoot to destabilise the state government. His statement comes as MLAs of the ruling coalition reached Khunti - nearly 32 km from capital Ranchi- on Saturday ahead of the imminent political turmoil in the state over reports that the poll body had recommended the CM’s disqualification as a legislator in a mining lease issue.

"It is a pre-planned conspiracy to destabilise the Jharkhand government. We want to know from the Governor that if the election commission has sent something, then it should be made public. The ED has raided for months but nothing was found," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The minister said the government has a full majority as he dared the Centre to impose the President's rule and dislodge the state government.

“We have a full majority. If the BJP has the courage, then impose Article 365 and dislodge the state government. Otherwise, it should not talk rubbish. The people of the state are now disturbed with all of this. The entire system has been stalled.”

Article 365 of the Constitution imposes the President's rule on a state which fails to comply with the directions given by the union government.

Gupta said the ruling camp will fight and won't relent and claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

“We'll fight and will never relent. State's Governor has to make the decision (pertaining to the disqualification of CM Soren as MLA) public at the earliest, then only we can see further. We have a number above 50,” the Jharkhand minister said.

The ruling alliance has 30 MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), 18 MLAs of the Congress and one MLA of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the portfolio of mines minister in 2021. In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act.