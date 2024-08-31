Amid #MeToo wave in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan justifies need for Hema Committee

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that the government aims to “reform” the film industry, which led to the establishment of the “Hema Committee” to investigate the “sexual abuse of women in the Malayalam film industry.” He emphasised that all aspects of cinema influence the public and that it is crucial for women to work in the industry without fear. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)

Speaking at the ceremony to present the Sreekumaran Thampi award to Malayalam actor Mohanlal, Vijayan said that the film industry should reciprocate the public's love for cinema by promoting moral values or lessons.

“Anything that degrades human values in cinema is dangerous. Women should be able to work in the film industry without fear, and artists should not face conditions or limitations in their profession. Every aspect of cinema influences the public. The government’s actions are aimed at reforming the film industry, which is why the Hema Committee was established,” Vijayan was quoted as saying by ANI

He further emphasised that women should have the freedom to showcase their artistic talents in the film industry without fear, and there should be no conditions imposed on them.

Kerala #MeToo: Latest developments

A second case of sexual offence has been filed against director Ranjith following a complaint by a male actor from the district, police said on Saturday. An FIR was registered under Section 377 (unnatural offence) of the IPC and Section 66 E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology (IT) Act at the Kasaba police station on Friday night, according to a senior district police officer.

The complainant alleged that the director called him to a hotel in Bengaluru in 2012, asked him to strip, and took his nude photos. He also claimed in media interviews that these photos were sent to a well-known veteran female actor, who has denied the allegations.

In his first address after resigning as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) amid the #MeToo controversy in Mollywood, actor Mohanlal on Saturday urged people not to "destroy" the Malayalam film industry.

Mohanlal welcomed the Hema Committee report, emphasising that those found guilty will be punished, and assured that they will cooperate with the investigation. He also mentioned that elections for new positions in AMMA would be conducted soon.

The Hema Committee report, released on August 19 after four-and-a-half years since its submission by the three-member panel, faced criticism from opposition parties and activists.

The report’s release triggered a surge in sexual abuse allegations by women actors against male figures, reigniting the #MeToo movement. In response to the rising accusations of sexual harassment and exploitation involving several actors and directors, the state government announced on August 25 the formation of a seven-member special investigation team to investigate the claims.