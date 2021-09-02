Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Amid mystery fever in UP, Mumbai reports surge in dengue cases

Maximum dengue cases have been reported from FS, B and the HW ward which spans over areas like Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Parel etc.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Mumbai reported 132 cases of dengue in August.

In August, Mumbai reported 132 cases of dengue and many of them had to be hospitalised, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in its report on monsoon-related diseases. This comes at a time when the country is combating with Covid pandemic and any outbreak of any disease is triggering fear.

In Uttar Pradesh, a mystery fever has killed 41, including 32 children, following which the Indian Council of Medical Research is investigating the mystery disease.

The BMC data also revealed that the number of malaria cases too has gone up in August from July, marginally.

"As the number of dengue cases rises from August to September during monsoon, all precautions must be taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitos. Use of bed nets, window screens, proper clothing is advised to avoid mosquito bite," the civic body said urging people to not depend on self-medication. Immediate treatment has been recommended if there is a history of fever, headache, rashes, muscle and joint pain as dengue leads to complications and risk of death, the civic body said.

Maximum dengue cases have been reported from FS, B and the HW ward which spans over areas like Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Parel etc.

Every year, around 5,500 dengue and malaria cases are recorded in Mumbai, the highest being reported between June and August. Last year's lockdown brought down the number of mosquito-borne diseases as construction activities were halted.

