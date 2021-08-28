Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Amid power tussle, Rawat seeks to be relieved of Punjab duties
india news

Amid power tussle, Rawat seeks to be relieved of Punjab duties

Rawat, a former chief minister of Uttarakhand, said he wanted to focus on his home state that goes to the polls simultaneously with Punjab early next year.
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Punjab Congress leader Harish Rawat after a meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on July 16. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT photo)

Congress general secretary Harish Rawat said on Friday that he wanted to be relieved of the responsibility of handling Punjab, where a bitter fight between the chief minister and the state unit chief continues to roil the party.

Rawat, a former chief minister of Uttarakhand, said he wanted to focus on his home state that goes to the polls simultaneously with Punjab early next year. He is the chief of the party’s election campaign committee in Uttarakhand.

“I have discussed the issue with the party national leadership to find a solution to it as I would be majorly focussing on Uttarakhand elections. That solution may include replacing me from the responsibility of Punjab state in-charge if the leadership thinks so,” he told reporters in Dehradun on Friday.

The Congress is aiming to displace the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand in assembly polls next year.

Rawat said that striking a balance between his roles in Punjab and Uttarakhand wasn’t a problem in the digital era. “Sitting in Uttarakhand, I am able to speak to a block president in Punjab through phone which has made the life easier. Also, the distance between Uttarakhand to Punjab is only about 300km which is not to far,” he said.

He also met party chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. When reporters asked Rawat if he has sought to be relieved as the in-charge of Congress’ Punjab affairs so that he can concentrate on the upcoming polls in his state, the former Uttarakhand CM replied in the affirmative.

The senior leader has been at the centre of the infighting that engulfed the Punjab Congress unit since May. He was part of a three-member panel that brokered an interim solution between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh in June and later emerged as the party’s chief troubleshooter in the state.

Rawat earlier dropped hints about his wish to be relieved of the Punjab responsibilities during an interview to HT on August 19.

“Having the roots of my political life in Uttarakhand, I would be emphasising on the upcoming assembly elections in the state by putting all my efforts to ensure party’s win. I have spoken to the party national leadership to find a solution between my responsibilities of Punjab and my home state for the same,” Rawat had said.

(With agency inputs)

