Amid reports of infighting, BJP state in charge arrives in Bengaluru

Arun Singh, the BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday to take stock of political situation in the state and help prepare for the “Janotsava” programme to celebrate the achievement of the party’s three-year rule in the state.

“Our government has completed three years with (BS) Yediyurappa for the first two and then one with Basvaraj Bommai as chief minister, and we will present our report card (performance) before the people,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said.

The Bommai-led government was forced to cancel its programme, scheduled to be held on July 28 after rising tempers within its youth wing over the killing of Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada on July 28.

The timing of the visit of Singh is also to calm simmering tensions within the party over several comments made against the Bommai government in its handling of the three communal murder cases in Dakshina Kannada between July 19 to July 28, infighting over statements made by law minister JC Madhuswamy and other issues that have fueled the rift within the party before the 2023 state election.

Sudhakar said the “Janotsava”, scheduled to be held in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru, would also help strengthen its base in a region which is largely dominated by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular)

“It will definitely help us politically as our workers will take part in the event enthusiastically and help strengthen us in these parts. We can show the BJPs strengths in parts where we are considered weak,” Sudhakar said.

Transport minister B Sriramulu had courted controversy and embarrassment to the BJP after he, at a public event two days ago, said Congress leader Siddaramaiah should become the chief minister.

Although he later clarified that it was just a courteous remark as he was in a Kuruba community programme, the Congress has lapped on the statements.

“Looks like even Sri Sriramalu is convinced that the current BJP government isn’t working, but “managing”. #ManagementSarkara,” Priyank Kharge, Congress legislator and head of the party’s communication wing said.

The Congress has termed the event by BJP as “Brashtotsava” or festival of corruption instead of “Janotsava” (festival of people) as allegations of graft continues to pile up against the Bommai administration.