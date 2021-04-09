Home / India News / Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Tripura closes school for classes 1, 2 indefinitely
The decision came within 48 hours of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma testing positive for Covid-19
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:52 PM IST
With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Tripura government has announced closure of school for classes 1 and 2 indefinitely from Friday.

The decision came within 48 hours of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma testing positive for Covid-19.

While schools will remain open for class 5 onwards, offline classes for grades 3, and 4 will be held alternatively for three days every week. School hostels will also remain open.

“There has been a sudden hike in Covid-19 cases in our state. But the situation is better compared to other states in the country. Still, considering the situation, we have suspended school for classes 1 and 2. Sports events, cultural programmes, and any kind of gatherings at schools would be suspended as of now, “ said education minister Ratan Lal Nath.

He added that it would be applicable for all government, and government-aided schools, including the private ones.

On Thursday, the state ordered closure of all gymnasiums, recreation centres, and creches located in government buildings. All sports events, mass government programmes in public halls, and even the practice of biometric attendance in government offices were suspended.

The government also restricted official meetings to a maximum of 20 people keeping at least one-metre gap between chairs.

