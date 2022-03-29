Amid rising fuel prices in India, opposition jabs at government: 'Slow claps...'

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress on Monday took a dig at the BJP-led central government over the rising fuel prices in the country. India has seen seven fuel price hikes in eight days - the government has linked the hike to the Ukraine war. The TMC's criticism comes at a time when the party is already at loggerheads with the BJP over the Birbhum killings.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Seventh hike (in fuel prices) in a week. That's how our honourable Prime Minister is working day and night towards reducing the woes of fellow Indians. Slow Claps,” the TMC tweeted.

Apart from the TMC, the Congress party too censured the Modi government over fuel prices. “The public very well understands the reason behind the spike in fuel prices,” the Congress tweeted in Hindi, adding the people have lost trust and confidence in the government.

Fuel prices continued to rise on Tuesday, with prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday further hiked by 80 paise and 70 paise per litre respectively. In Delhi, the price of petrol is now ₹100.21 while diesel costs around ₹91.47 per litre. Similarly in Mumbai, there was an increase of 85 paise and 75 paise in petrol and diesel prices, and the per litre costs are ₹115.04 and ₹99.25 per litre respectively.

तेल की कीमतों में लगी आग के पीछे जो असल कारण है, उसे जनता अच्छे से समझ रही है।



सरकार को यह बात समझनी चाहिए कि बार-बार अपनी नाकामी का ठीकरा दूसरों के सिर फोड़ देने से दामन पर लगे दाग धूलेंगे नहीं। जनता का भरोसा और विश्वास मोदी सरकार से पूरी तरह उठ चुका है। pic.twitter.com/imU0sVz6IV — Congress (@INCIndia) March 29, 2022

Fuel rates have been surging across the country but they vary from state to state depending upon the local taxes.

There was a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November and the spell was broken on March 22. The opposition said the hike was timed with the end of assembly elections in five states.

