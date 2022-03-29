Home / India News / Amid rising fuel prices in India, opposition jabs at government: 'Slow claps...'
india news

Amid rising fuel prices in India, opposition jabs at government: 'Slow claps...'

Fuel prices continued to rise on Tuesday, with prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday further hiked by 80 paise and 70 paise per litre respectively.
Fuel rates have been surging across the country but they vary from state to state depending upon the local taxes.(File photo. Representative image)
Fuel rates have been surging across the country but they vary from state to state depending upon the local taxes.(File photo. Representative image)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress on Monday took a dig at the BJP-led central government over the rising fuel prices in the country. India has seen seven fuel price hikes in eight days - the government has linked the hike to the Ukraine war. The TMC's criticism comes at a time when the party is already at loggerheads with the BJP over the Birbhum killings.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Seventh hike (in fuel prices) in a week. That's how our honourable Prime Minister is working day and night towards reducing the woes of fellow Indians. Slow Claps,” the TMC tweeted.

Apart from the TMC, the Congress party too censured the Modi government over fuel prices. “The public very well understands the reason behind the spike in fuel prices,” the Congress tweeted in Hindi, adding the people have lost trust and confidence in the government.

Fuel prices continued to rise on Tuesday, with prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday further hiked by 80 paise and 70 paise per litre respectively. In Delhi, the price of petrol is now 100.21 while diesel costs around 91.47 per litre. Similarly in Mumbai, there was an increase of 85 paise and 75 paise in petrol and diesel prices, and the per litre costs are 115.04 and 99.25 per litre respectively.

Fuel rates have been surging across the country but they vary from state to state depending upon the local taxes.

There was a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November and the spell was broken on March 22. The opposition said the hike was timed with the end of assembly elections in five states.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out