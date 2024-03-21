Amid row, Kerala artiste says he shares cordial relations with BJP leader Suresh Gopi

Veteran Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Gopi clarified on Wednesday that actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Gopi was always welcome to come to his residence and meet him as they have been close acquaintances for a long time. Veteran Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Gopi clarifies on controversy involving BJP leader Suresh Gopi. (Wikimedia Commons)

The clarification comes days after the Kathakali dancer’s son Raghu Raj alleged in a now-deleted Facebook post that several VIPs including a doctor were trying to influence his father to “bless” the BJP leader as he is the candidate of the party in Thrissur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Raj had even alleged that the doctor had hinted at arranging a Padma Bhushan honour for the Kathakali veteran in exchange for support for the BJP leader.

In a post on his personal Facebook account, the Kathakali artist Gopi said the BJP leader did not require anyone’s permission to come meet him at his home contrary to what his son said. “He’s always welcome. Those who love me can come to meet me,” he wrote.

The artiste told reporters on Wednesday that the controversy mentally troubled him and he had no grievances with anyone. At the same time, he admitted that he has a liking for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), particularly its candidate and current minister K Radhakrishnan. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] leader is a candidate in Alathur constituency where Gopi is a voter.

On Monday, when reporters queried him about the allegations raised by Gopi’s son, the BJP leader said he has not asked anyone to campaign on his behalf and that he would personally meet the Kathakali doyen if he would permit him.