 Amid row, Kerala artiste says he shares cordial relations with BJP leader Suresh Gopi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Amid row, Kerala artiste says he shares cordial relations with BJP leader Suresh Gopi

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Mar 21, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The artiste told reporters on Wednesday that the controversy mentally troubled him and he had no grievances with anyone

Veteran Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Gopi clarified on Wednesday that actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Gopi was always welcome to come to his residence and meet him as they have been close acquaintances for a long time.

Veteran Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Gopi clarifies on controversy involving BJP leader Suresh Gopi. (Wikimedia Commons)
Veteran Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Gopi clarifies on controversy involving BJP leader Suresh Gopi. (Wikimedia Commons)

The clarification comes days after the Kathakali dancer’s son Raghu Raj alleged in a now-deleted Facebook post that several VIPs including a doctor were trying to influence his father to “bless” the BJP leader as he is the candidate of the party in Thrissur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Raj had even alleged that the doctor had hinted at arranging a Padma Bhushan honour for the Kathakali veteran in exchange for support for the BJP leader.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a post on his personal Facebook account, the Kathakali artist Gopi said the BJP leader did not require anyone’s permission to come meet him at his home contrary to what his son said. “He’s always welcome. Those who love me can come to meet me,” he wrote.

The artiste told reporters on Wednesday that the controversy mentally troubled him and he had no grievances with anyone. At the same time, he admitted that he has a liking for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), particularly its candidate and current minister K Radhakrishnan. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] leader is a candidate in Alathur constituency where Gopi is a voter.

On Monday, when reporters queried him about the allegations raised by Gopi’s son, the BJP leader said he has not asked anyone to campaign on his behalf and that he would personally meet the Kathakali doyen if he would permit him.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

News / India News / Amid row, Kerala artiste says he shares cordial relations with BJP leader Suresh Gopi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On