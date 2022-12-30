Amid row over song, CBFC seeks cuts, edits in Pathaan movie

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has “guided” the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan to implement certain changes in the film, including its songs, to strike a balance between “audience sensibilities and creative expression”, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Thursday.

The film-certification body also asked Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the moviebefore its release on January 25, he added. The comments came amid a raging controversy over a song-and-dance sequence in the upcoming movie with some political leaders even calling for a boycott of the spy thriller.

“The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film, including the songs, and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,” he said.

When asked about the colour of the clothes worn by the actors in one controversial song sequence, Joshi said the board had remained unbiased.

As per guidelines, a certificate for a film is issued after required modifications by CBFC are carried out and the final material is submitted.

The CBFC’s advice to the makers came amid an ongoing debate over one of the movie songs. A sequence in the song showing co-star Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini sparked protests.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra objected to the clothes worn by Khan and Padukone.

“In the song which is made with contaminated mentality, the actor and the actress are clad in green and saffron clothes in an objectionable manner. I would request to correct the scenes and her (Deepika Padukone’s) costumes (in the song), otherwise whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered,” he told reporters on December 14.

Several right-wing outfits have called for a ban on the movie. Some in Indore staged a protest and set effigies of Khan and Padukone on fire recently. A complaint has also been filed before a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, seeking registration of an FIR against Khan, Padukone and others for “hurting religious sentiments” of Hindus. Last week, the head priest of an Ayodhya temple said he would “burn alive” Khan for disrespecting Hindu religion.

“CBFC always has a tough task to strike a right balance between audience sensibilities and creative expression and we have stayed true to this spirit in the certification on film Pathaan too,” Joshi said.

“Certification as per the right category is important and the committee made sure that due care is taken in terms of the film’s age appropriateness for the relevant category. The makers have been advised modifications in the film with a balanced and wholistic view as per the CBFC guidelines,” he added.

On the objections to the use of saffron and green costumes, Joshi said: “As far as costume colours are concerned, the committee has stayed unbiased. (I) am sure when the film comes out, the reflection of this balanced approach will be clear to everyone.”

He added: “We need to understand that CBFC works under guidelines as per the Cinematograph Act and endeavours to do its best in certifying the films for the appropriate category. Also, there is always a provision for the makers to voluntarily make changes to their film and further submit an agreed upon version.”

The CBFC chairperson stressed that while the process has been duly followed and getting implemented, India’s culture and faith is “glorious, intricate and nuanced”.

“We have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia. And like I have said earlier as well – the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it so that there is little room for mistrust or misunderstanding,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction available from the filmmakers at the time of filing this report.

