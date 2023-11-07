Amid row, uncertainty looms over release of Isro chairman Somanath’s autobiography

An upcoming Malayalam autobiography of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairman S Somanath is uncertain to be published following controversy over some alleged remarks made in the book against K Sivan, former chief of the space agency.

Somanath, on November 4, announced that he has decided to withdraw his autobiography titled ‘Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal’ (Lions that drank the moonlight), a 160-page book published by Lipi Publications, that was slated for release at the Sharjah International Book Fair on November 5.

“The intention was not to create a controversy or to target any individual. The book will not be launched as planned...I will take a decision on it later,” Somanath said.

The decision was after some excerpts of his autobiography were released over the weekend by a Malayalam daily, Malayala Manorama, suggested that Sivan caused hinderance in Somanath’s promotion as his successor. It stated that both Somanath and Sivan were shortlisted for the position of Isro chairman, following the retirement of AS Kiran Kumar in 2018. While Sivan was chosen, he allegedly did not give up the post of director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and that it was eventually given to Somanath after six months.

The excerpts of the book also reportedly highlight Somanath’s discomfort with the Sivan’s decision not to disclose the reasons behind the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. “I have not said in the book that Dr Sivan prevented me from becoming Isro chairperson,” Somanath said.

Somanath said every person has to go through some kind of challenges to reach a top position in an organisation. “More people might be eligible for a significant post. I just tried to bring out that particular point. I didn’t target any particular individual in this regard,” he told PTI.

He said that his book was an attempt to inspire people to fight challenges and obstacles in life and not to criticise anyone.

Somanath succeeded Sivan as chief of the national space agency in January 2022 after heading the VSSC as its director for four years. Sivan headed Isro for four years from 2018 to 2022.

