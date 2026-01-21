Amid security concerns, India asks diplomats’ families to leave Bangladesh

India has decided to make Bangladesh a “non-family” posting for its diplomats due to security reasons, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Though all five diplomatic missions in the neighbouring country will continue operating at full strength, they said. The move had been in the pipeline for some time in view of growing concerns about the safety of diplomats and their families. (PTI)

The move had been in the pipeline for sometime in view of growing concerns about the safety of diplomats and their families, especially because of threats from extremist and radical elements, the people said, on condition of anonymity.

“As a precautionary measure, we have advised the dependents of officials at the high commission and four assistant high commissions to return to India,” one of the people said.

The high commission and the four other posts in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet will continue to remain open and operate at full strength, the people said.

There was no clarity on when the families of the diplomats are expected to return. The people declined to provide details of the number of diplomats in Bangladesh because of security concerns.

A “non-family” posting is one of the most stringent security measures for Indian diplomats. Pakistan, with which India’s relations are at an all-time low, is currently a “no children” posting, with spouses allowed to join officials.

The people said concerns had grown about the safety of the families of officials in Bangladesh because of threats from radical and extremist elements and the freedom provided to Pakistani elements by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The Indian side has repeatedly criticised the interim government for failing to protect Bangladesh’s minorities - a charge dismissed by Dhaka. It has also accused the regime in Dhaka of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical groups.

India-Bangladesh relations have fallen to an all-time low since the caretaker administration assumed office in August 2024 and both sides have stepped up security at their missions in New Delhi and Dhaka following protests in recent weeks. There were violent protests outside the Indian mission in Chattogram last month.

However, the Indian side has reached out to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is widely expected to emerge as the single largest party in the general election scheduled for February 12. External affairs minister S Jaishankar recently represented India at the funeral of former premier and BNP chief Khaleda Zia and met her son and political heir, Tarique Rahman, with the move being seen as an effort at rapprochement with the party.