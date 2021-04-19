Amid shortage fears, over 130 mn Covid vaccine doses supplied to states, UTs

India had administered over 112 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Sunday morning. Senior political leaders, such as former prime minister Manmohan Singh, wrote to PM Narendra Modi, underscoring the importance of inoculation. He also listed out five ways to tackle vaccine shortage. West Bengal chief minister also wrote to the PM, alleging that vaccines and essential medicines in her state were in short supply.

On Sunday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said there will be a 10-time rise in Covaxin vaccine production by September while manufacture of remdesivir jabs, an anti-viral drug against Covid-19, will be doubled to 7.4 million each month by May.

A total of 138,338,360 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were received by states and UTs. Of these, 125,633,204 doses have already been administered (this figure includes wastage), while another 12,705,156 remain with states and UTs as on 1pm, Sunday, according to government data accessed by HT. Another 9,650,000 doses, meanwhile, are in the pipeline.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state,received 13,662,470 doses and it consumed 12,394,786 of those, leaving it with 1,267,684 in stock. Another 750,000 doses are in the pipeline.

The national Capital of Delhi got 3,270,710 doses and used up 2,710,977 doses. Another 220,000 doses are in the pipeline.

Chhattisgarh got 5,716,550 vaccine doses and reported consumption of 5,016,042 doses. There are another 200,000 doses in the pipeline.

Uttar Pradesh received 12,196,780 doses, it consumed 11,308,708 of them, and has 900,000 in the pipeline.

Karnataka was sent 8,197,900 doses, it used up 7,412,024, and there are another 600,000 doses in the pipeline.

Punjab received 2,836,770 vaccine doses of which it used 2,553,754 doses and has another 300,000 doses in the pipeline.

To be sure, individual centres may run out of stock on account of how the states manage their replenishment.