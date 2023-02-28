Amid Sisodia's arrest, Tharoor jabs at Modi with a list: '…talking about beef!’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of ‘na khaunga na khane dunga’ , meant for reining in on corruption, as he shared a list of leaders who were facing corruption allegations before joining the BJP. Tharoor said he always wondered what “na khaunga na khane dunga” slogan meant.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I guess he was only talking about beef!” the Lok Sabha member said in an obvious jibe at the prime minister.

Tharoor shared a list of eight leaders, including Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who are either with the BJP or its allies. The other names in the list are: Suvendu Adhikari, Bhavna Gawli, Yashwant Jadhav, Yamini Jadhav, Pratap Sarnaik, and Narayan Rane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accused of money laundering and land scams, Narayan Rane, who started his political career with Shiv Sena and later joined Congress, formed a new political party in 2017 and merged it with the BJP in 2019. Himanta Biswa Sarma faced corruption allegations in alleged water supply scam in Guwahati, known as the Louis Berger case. BJP ran a campaign against Sarma, calling him a key suspect, and later inducted him into the party in 2015.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor.(ANI)

Tharoor's tweet came days after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in liquor excise policy case.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also recently asked the BJP about the slogan while demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe on the allegations against the Adani Group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2014, the prime minister had made the statement "na khaunga, na khane dunga", Kharge said, and asked, "Was it a jumla?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON