Amid spike in terror attacks, India exchanged sweets on Pakistan’s I-Day

Amid a spike in terror activities and infiltration by armed terrorists from across the border, India and Pakistan indulged in sweets-diplomacy along the Indo-Pak border on Saturday to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day.

“Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchanged sweets on the latter’s I-Day at the Line of Control at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district on Wednesday,” said a defence spokesperson.

“Greetings and best wishes of peace and harmony were conveyed to the Pak Army representatives from the Indian Army. The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and is expected to further promote goodwill and mutual trust,” he added.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said that sweets and pleasantries were exchanged between BSF and Pak Rangers on four meeting points along the 200 km long international border in Jammu region on the occasion of Pakistan’s I-Day.

“Today, Pak Rangers and BSF exchanged sweets on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day at various border outposts along the 200 km long Indo-Pak international border from Kathua to AKhnoor,” said BSF Jammu frontier DIG SPS Sandhu.

The sweets exchange programme was held at Chamliyal, Chinaz and Octroi posts. At Octroi post, Pak Rangers officer Ashiq led his side.

This was the second exchange of sweets between the countries after the Pulwama terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy by a suicide bomber that left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14, 2019.

On July 21, both the countries indulged in sweets diplomacy on the Indo-Pak borders to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Adha.

On August 10, director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that “after a brief lull following renewed truce deal between the two DGMOs on February 25, infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir has resumed” and that “terror camps across the border were still intact.”