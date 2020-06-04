Amid surge in cases across India, over 1 lakh patients beat the deadly contagion: Covid-19 state tally

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:18 IST

While Covid-19 cases in India seem to rise unabated, more and more patients are getting cure from the deadly infection and are being discharged from the hospitals across India.

As per the Ministry of Health, the number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the deadly infection has touched 104,106. The highest number of recovered patients come from states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi which also top the national tally with a high incidence of coronavirus cases.

The ICMR and the health ministry experts on Tuesday said that a good rate recovery rate in India is a positive sign in India’s fight against Covid-19. As of Thursday, India has reported 216,919 coronavirus cases of which 6,075 have lost their lives.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 state tally:

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 74,860 Covid-19 cases. As many as 2,587 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra - highest in the country - while 32,329 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu has seen 25,872 coronavirus cases till date. Two hundred and eight people have died of Covid-19 in the state, more than 14,316 people have recovered.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rose to 23,645 on Thursday, 9,542 patients have recovered here while 606 died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat Covid-19 cases jumped to 18,100 on Thursday. The state has seen 12,212 people recover from coronavirus while 1,122 people have died.

Rising cases

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh are states where the Covid-19 cases are rapidly inching toward the 10,000 mark. Rajasthan has reported 9,652 cases of coronavirus so far while 6,744 people have recovered. The death toll in the state stands at 209.

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have jumped to 8,588. Three hundred and seventy-one people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 5445 have recovered.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases has jumped to 8,729 in Uttar Pradesh. While 5,176 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state, 229 have died from the infection here.

Other states

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 6,508 while 345 people have died from the deadly contagion, 2,580 have recovered. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 4,390; death toll in the state has jumped to 25. More than 2,000 people have recovered from the deadly contagion in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 4,080 Covid-19 cases till date. While 68 people have died in the state, 2,466 people have recovered from the deadly contagion. Karnataka and Telangana have reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases till date.

Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Assam and Haryana are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura have reported around 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.