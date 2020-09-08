Amid surging Covid cases, Guwahati stares at scarcity of hospital beds

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 20:21 IST

With 2,785 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Monday, Assam’s tally of positive patients reached 128,244. The fresh cases have put an additional burden on the state’s healthcare facilities, particularly the availability of beds.

Till date, 99,073 patients have recovered, but there are still 28,798 active patients in the state who need beds and medical attention. The problem is more severe in private hospitals in Guwahati, the state’s biggest city.

The state has been witnessing around 2,000-2,500 new cases daily for over two weeks now with Kamrup Metropolitan district, which includes Guwahati, recording around 500-600 cases daily. Out of total patients nearly 30% are in home isolation at present.

“There is no dearth of beds. But gradually the requirement of patients needing tertiary care has gone up in the past two months. In recent weeks, the number of serious cases has gone up, so there is an issue in handling them,” said a senior health department official on condition of anonymity.

“Initially most patients were young people who came from other states. They were mostly asymptomatic and recovered without much medical intervention. But now we have more aged patients with co-morbidities who need intensive care. We are alive to the issue and are adding additional ICU beds in more hospitals,” he added.

The government hospitals in Kamrup Metropolitan district, including Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), the biggest hospital in the state, have around 1200 beds for Covid-19 patients and nearly 95% of them are occupied now.

The situation in dedicated private hospitals is even worse. Almost all beds and ICUs meant for Covid-19 patients in the 10 empanelled private hospitals in Guwahati are occupied at present and there’s a waiting list.

“In our hospital out of the total 150 beds, 50 have been earmarked for Covid-19 patients. Right now all those beds and 18 ICUs for Covid patients are occupied and there’s a waiting list. The situation is similar in all other private hospitals,” said Dr Nasimur Riaz, superintendent of Hayat Hospital.

In a Facebook post on September 5, Dr Navanil Barua, head of neurosurgery at GNRC Hospital informed that all Covid beds in their hospital were occupied and even the staff anaesthetist is waiting for a bed.

“The situation is very critical and scary because cases are going up and the number of serious patients has also increased. People should follow social distancing, wear masks and come out of their homes only when it’s essential. Those in home quarantine also need to be extra careful,” said Samir Kumar Sinha, principal secretary (health and family welfare).

Apart from scarcity of beds, another problem that has emerged is conducting last rites of Covid patients. In Assam, as bodies are not handed over to family members, the last rites are conducted by municipal and health workers. Till Monday, the state had recorded 370 deaths due to Covid.

“The Kamrup Metro administration is also facing a tough time cremating those who have died of Covid. Resources are stretched to the limit and the team is working overtime. When my brother-in-law died of Covid, he was in serial number 17 waiting for cremation,” Dr Navanil Barua wrote on Facebook on September 6.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials didn’t respond to calls seeking information about the present status of cremation of Covid fatalities.