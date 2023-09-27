Amid tussle over Cauvery, panel lowers benchmark for release of water

Bengaluru:

Kannada activists protest against Karnataka Government over the issue of releasing water from Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Tuesday ordered Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for next 18 days starting September 28, reducing the outflow benchmark from the earlier 5,000 cusecs ordered on September 18.

The decision comes at a time when various organisations are protesting across in Karnataka, demanding that no water be released, and in Tamil Nadu seeking the release of 12,000 cusecs.

Representatives of Karnataka argued that the state experienced considerable shortfall in the inflow of water into its reservoirs, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s office said in a statement. “The cumulative inflow shortfall to Karnataka’s four reservoirs up to September 25 is 53.04%,” it said.

Karnataka on September 13 declared 195 talukas as drought-affected, of which 47 sub-districts are located within the Cauvery basin, which needs to be recognised by the water regulator, the state argued. State representatives also said that Karnataka was not in a position to release any water from its reservoirs or contribute any flow from its reservoirs to the flows that need to be maintained at the interstate border at Biligundlu.

Representatives of Tamil Nadu argued that Karnataka must reduce its irrigation supply based on the proportion of distress. Karnataka must release the shortfall quantity immediately, and further flows as per the distress proportion, they argued.

The water regulator then recommended that Karnataka must ensure 3,000 cusecs of water at Biligundlu from September 28 to October 10, the statement said.

The order was a victory of the people’s struggle, Shivakumar, also the minister for water resources, said in response to the decision.

“The Tamil Nadu government had sought 12,000 cusecs of water. The decision to not allow Tamil Nadu’s demand is a victory for our people’s struggle,” he said. “At a given point in time, around 2,000 cusecs of water flows to Tamil Nadu. We just need to add another 1,000 cusecs of water.”

“Since yesterday (Monday), we have also seen some increase in inflow. It is a matter of happiness that Tamil Nadu’s demand has been rejected by the committee,” the deputy chief minister added.

Tamil Nadu has received 7,000 cusecs of water, said Duraimurugan, the state’s water resources minister. “Initially, Karnataka provided 2,500 cusecs of water per day and the quantum was increased to 3,000 cusecs per day. We are steadily receiving water from the Cauvery and hope to realise the full quantum. The SC verdict should be binding notwithstanding the protests in Karnataka,” Duraimurugan told reporters in Chennai.

On September 18, the Cauvery Water Management Authority had asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, upholding the water committee’s September 12 order.

Tuesday’s order was an injustice to Karnataka and protests will continue, said Vatal Nagaraj, president of Kannada Chaluvali, a pro-Kannada group.

“Once again, we have been ordered to release 3,000 cusecs of water for the next 18 days. It is an injustice to Karnataka,” he said. “The government should not release the water to Tamil Nadu. There is no water, no water to drink, no water for Bengaluru, no water for Mysore farmers, no water for Mandya farmers, and no water for Chamarajanagar farmers. Don’t release the water. The Karnataka government should take a stern stand. They shouldn’t succumb to any pressure.”

The order clearly showed the Congress government in Karnataka was helping the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday . The Congress is a DMK ally in Tamil Nadu.

“Is this the government of Kannadigas or a proxy government of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin? Who did Kannadigas vote for?” Kumaraswamy asked, alleging that the Congress government has becoming the DMK’s B team.

“The people have given you power; you should focus on protecting their interests rather than pleasing MK Stalin,” former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Bommai said. “They should have pursued the matter in the Supreme Court. Now the only option is a political resolution, for which Karnataka should engage with the Tamil Nadu government.”

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah labelled the Opposition’s statements politically motivated. “We don’t have any objections to protests, but one shouldn’t play politics over it. The issue must not be used for political gains as it is not good for the welfare of the state,” he said. “The Supreme Court has deemed bandhs (strikes) as illegal, but we will not oppose it.”

There will likely be widespread light to moderate rainfall from Tuesday to October 4 over isolated parts of Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department predicted. Heavy rains are expected over north interior Karnataka and the coastal districts, which would likely receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 100 mm over the next few days. , the weather bureau said.

