In a boost to the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, independent MLC Kiran Sarnaik has joined the party led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The move came on a day when MLC Sachin Ahir of the Opposition Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) was elected unopposed to the post of deputy chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council as a candidate of the ruling Mahayuti. (File Photo/ PTI)

Sarnaik, an MLC from the Amravati Teachers constituency, joined the Sena late Wednesday night.

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After the induction, Shinde told reporters that Sarnaik has been working alongside him on various issues for many years. The legislator has now officially decided to serve as an associate member of the Shiv Sena.

The move came on a day when MLC Sachin Ahir of the Opposition Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) was elected unopposed to the post of deputy chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council as a candidate of the ruling Mahayuti.

Also Read| Sachin Ahir elected legislative council deputy chairman day after joining Shiv Sena

Ahir filed his nomination on Tuesday as a candidate of the ruling alliance, in a prize catch in Eknath Shinde's aggressive political offensive, dubbed "Operation Tiger", against the Thackeray-led Sena (UBT).

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{{^usCountry}} Last month, six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs --- Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar -- joined the Shinde-led Sena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs --- Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar -- joined the Shinde-led Sena. {{/usCountry}}

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Gokul Gite, a BJP rebel who last month defeated Shiv Sena candidate Kishore Darade from the Nashik Local Bodies constituency in the legislative council polls, also recently joined Shinde's party as an associate member.