Amid unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Amit Shah's 'we will take...' warning

Amid violent protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, union home minister Amit Shah has vowed that India will take back PoK from its estranged neighbour. Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Serampore, the BJP stalwart said while peace returned in Jammu and Kashmir since his party's government revoked Article 370, chants of azaadi (freedom) have been echoing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Union home minister Amit Shah also attacked Mani Shankar Aiyar over his "respect Pakistan" remark.(PTI file photo)

Amit Shah said before the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, stones were pelted in the erstwhile state. "...now stones are being pelted in PoK," he added.

Reacting to Mani Shankar Aiyar's viral remark that India must respect atomic-power Pakistan, Amit Shah said India will take back PoK despite the country's bombs.

"Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have atom bombs. But let me say this -- Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and we will take it," he said, reported PTI.

The BJP's star campaigner said Trinamool-ruled West Bengal will have to choose between voting for "jihad" and voting for "vikas" (development).

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed if the BJP wins more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be "merged with India".

Addressing a rally in Jharkhand, he said the party will build the 'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi' temple and ‘Gyanvapi temple’, and implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"PoK will be merged with India if BJP gets over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls. BJP needs over 400 seats to build the 'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi' temple and 'Gyanvapi temple', and implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), just like when it crossed the 300-seat mark in 2019, it built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It also ensured the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, and implemented the CAA," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Pakistan's paramilitary rangers on Monday opened fire on people in PoK who had been protesting over their demands for lower taxes on electricity, cuts in subsidies and an end to the perks and privileges accorded to the prime minister and president of the country.