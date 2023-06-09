Amid violence, Manipur police recovers 57 arms, over 1500 ammunition in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the Manipur Police has recovered 57 arms, 1,588 ammunition and 23 bombs in Imphal East, Kakching, Tengnoupal and Bishnupur districts of Manipur. Security personnel display recovered snatched weapons during a Joint Combing Operations in sensitive areas both the Hills and Valley sectors of Manipur on Thursday.(ANI)

New agency ANI reported that so far a total of 953 arms, 13,351 ammunitions and 223 bombs of different kinds have been recovered.

The move came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DIG-rank officer and registered six cases to probe the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

CBI forms special team to investigate Manipur violence

Home minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the state, had announced a CBI probe to investigate six FIRs -- five on alleged criminal conspiracy and one on general conspiracy behind the violence.

Three people were killed and at least one injured in a fresh flare-up at a tribal Kuki-dominated village on Friday, people aware of the matter said.

Manipur violence

The move comes amid reports of at least 105 deaths and another 40,000 displaced since violence between the tribal Kukis and the Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, erupted on May 3.

The violence was triggered during a protest against a court order for granting scheduled tribe status to Meities. The authorities later imposed a curfew and banned the internet.

