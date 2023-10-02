Amit Agrawal to continue as UIDAI CEO for another year. Who is he?

The government of India has extended the tenure of UIDAI CEO Amit Agrawal by one year till November 2, 2024. A 1993 batch IAS officer from the Chhattigarh cadre, Agrawal assumed the top position of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on June 19, following the retirement of Saurabh Garg.

UIDAI CEO Amit Agrawal(PIB)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UIDAI is the statutory body which was established in 2016 under the Aadhaar Act. It was functioning as an attached office under the erstwhile Planning Commission since 2009. It is mandated to provide the 12-digit unique identification number to citizens, processing and managing those numbers as well as interlinking with partner databases.

Who is Amit Agrawal?

Well-known as an expert in the field of IT and e-governance, Agrawal graduated from IIT, Kanpur. He held several crucial positions both the Centre, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. He was the additional secretary in the Union ministry of electronics and information technology before joining UIDAI. He was earlier the additional secretary and joint secretary in the Union ministry of finance. In Chhattisgarh, he served as the finance secretary and the secretary in charge of the departments of commercial tax and technical tducation in the state government among other roles. In his first address after joining, Agrawal said he is committed to making Aadhaar more accessible and secure and working with the government, private sector to ensure the benefit of Aadhaar for all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON