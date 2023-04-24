Home / India News / 'Who is the leader…': BJP's Amit Malviya mocks Oppn's attempt to unite

Nitish Kumar called his meeting with Mamata Banerjee ‘productive’ and called for opposition parties to sit together and strategise for 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday slammed the meeting between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, saying the opposition wants to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections only with the mantra of ‘Modi hatao’ (Remove Modi).

“Is Nitish Kumar doing anything for Bihar as the CM? He met Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee met Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal met Sharad Pawar. The Opposition can carry on with this series of meetings. But who is the leader of the Opposition? What are its policies? What are they thinking for the country? There is no discussion on this”, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya told ANI.

"If the Opposition wants to fight the 2024 elections only with the basic mantra of "Modi hatao", naturally they won't get public support", he added.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said the opposition has neither a leader nor intentions or policy.
“The country is emerging as an economic superpower, and at such a time the Opposition has neither a leader nor intentions or policy. Why will the people support them”? Malviya said.

Malviya's remarks come after Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and Tejashwi Yadav met in Kolkata as part of efforts to build a united opposition against the Modi-Shah juggernaut in 2024.

“It was a very positive discussion... Opposition parties need to sit together and strategise”, Kumar said.

“I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next. But first of all, we have to give a message that we are united. I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media's support and lies", Mamata Banerjee said.

