‘Congress & Bhupesh Baghel cheating SC, ST society’: Amit Malviya on naked protests in Chhattisgarh

In-charge of the Information and Technology Department of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Malviya on Tuesday hit out at the Chhattisgarh government over the protests in the state capital against individuals with fake caste certificates. Tweeting a video of the protest Malviya said, “Amidst the monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha which began today, SC/ST youths held naked protests on the streets of the capital, demanding action against those employed with fake caste certificates.” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya

“Congress and Bhupesh Baghel have once again done the work of cheating SC ST society…” he added.

A group of men staged a protest in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur demanding action against people who got their employment in government jobs through fake caste certificates. The youths belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities stripped themselves naked and marched towards the assembly session venue. They held placards and raised slogans asking the administration to take action on individuals with fake caste certificates.

The group was also seen running behind any VVIP vehicle they spotted with hopes of getting noticed by the people in power.

The protesters were however taken into custody near the Ama Seoni turn under Pandri police station area for staging a demonstration in an obscene manner. Talking to PTI one of the protesters said, “Earlier, we went on a hunger strike seeking action against them, but our demand remained unheard. Hence, we are now staging a naked protest. We demand that the fake caste certificate holders be arrested and the authorities seize property they have acquired.”

The protests stunned passersby as they recorded videos and captured photos of the naked protesters.

The issue of fake caste certificates being used to secure government jobs in Chhattisgarh has gained significant attention in recent times. In the year 2021, a Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer was suspended after it was discovered that he had obtained a fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificate.

The incident highlights a larger problem of fraudulent practices in obtaining caste certificates, which are meant to provide opportunities and reservations to marginalized communities.