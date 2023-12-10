Amit Shah attacks INDIA bloc on cash haul from Cong MP: ‘Why JDU, RJD silent?’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the INDIA bloc over the silence maintained by its leaders after the recovery of cash worth ₹353 crore from the premises of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. Attacking the parties, Amit Shah said, “I understand Congress is silent as corruption is in their nature but JDU, RJD, DMK, and SP all are sitting silently...Now I understand why a campaign was run against PM Modi that agencies are being misused. It was run because there was a fear in their mind that all the secrets of their corruption would be revealed.”

Union home minister Amit Shah. (HT File)

Meanwhile, the Congress distanced itself from the matter as Congress leader and Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta clarified that his party had no involvement in the matter under discussion. The minister said that it was the responsibility of the central agency to clarify where the money came from.

"Dhiraj Sahu belongs to a big family, which has business interests. They have been running their businesses for several years. I believe it is the Income Tax department that should come out with a detailed clarification on the source of the money," Gupta told ANI.

"It's not that he had stashed bribe money. An investigation is underway after which everything will be crystal clear. However, is his (Sahu's) personal business and has nothing to do with the party," the minister added.

The income tax department has recovered an amount of ₹353 crore at premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu. Cash counting is currently underway at the main branch of the State Bank of India in Bolangir, Odisha. SBI's regional manager, Bhagat Behera, provided an update earlier today, stating that they have received a total of 176 bags for cash counting at the main branch in Bolangir, Odisha. Out of these, 140 bags have already been counted. The counting process involves 50 bank officials utilizing 25 machines for efficiency. According to SBI officials, the entire cash counting process is expected to be completed by midnight.

