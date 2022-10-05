Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review security in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory, officials said.

They said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director IB, DGs of various central armed police forces, police and army officials were present in the meeting.

Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla district before returning to Srinagar. He will lay foundation stone for several development projects and also inaugurate some projects which have been completed.

On Tuesday, he visited the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district on the occasion of Maha Navami - the concluding day of the nine-day Navratri celebrations. After leaving the shrine, he addressed a rally where people participated in good numbers.

On the first day of his visit, Shah met with with people of different communities including Gujjar-Bakarwal, Rajput, and Pahari. The home minister has arrived at the union territory to check on the security situation, and attend public meetings.

