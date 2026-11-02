Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi to debate 'vote chori' in special Parliament session

In a blistering counterattack on the INDIA bloc over its 'vote chori' allegation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is ready to convene a special session of Parliament on the issue and dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to debate the matter in the House.

Shah defended the electoral roll revision exercise, accused Congress of protecting infiltrators and questioned its criticism of EVMs, citing Congress victories in several states. (HT Photo/Reuters)

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Dismissing the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on Sunday as a "save infiltrator" rally, he wondered how the Congress formed governments in states, including Telangana, if the EVMs are bad, and said that Rahul Gandhi can become Prime Minister only in mock Parliament.

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Leading the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padayatra here, Shah said: " He (Rahul) holds the Constitution in hand, but doesn't respect the Constitution. Rahul ji, you don't allow Parliament to run. Be it EVMs, SIR, infiltrators, I challenge you from Hyderabad. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament. Come for debate."

Deep Dive Why did Amit Shah challenge Rahul Gandhi to a Parliament debate on ‘vote chori’? Shah said the government was ready to convene a special session to debate allegations involving EVMs, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and electoral rolls. He challenged Gandhi to attend and discuss the issues in Parliament. What is the dispute over SIR and voter names being removed from electoral rolls? Congress and the INDIA bloc have alleged irregularities and objected to names being removed during SIR. Shah said many entries involved voters who had shifted, were deceased or were duplicates, and claimed the exercise would remove ineligible names. How did Amit Shah respond to claims that SIR removed 13 crore voters? Shah disputed Rahul Gandhi’s claim, saying 6.15 crore people had shifted, nearly three crore were dead and one crore entries were duplicates. He also alleged that another three crore entries were for people who did not exist.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi says Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail, warns BJP of ‘legal action over vote chori’

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Congress party was unwilling to debate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Congress party was unwilling to debate. {{/usCountry}}

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If a Parliament session is held, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "shred Congress into pieces," he said and accused the Congress of wishing to be in the limelight through "anarchy."

The grand old party was trying to stop the SIR exercise to protect "infiltrators from Bangladesh" in the electoral rolls; he alleged and asserted that the BJP would remove every infiltrator from the electoral rolls.

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Taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Shah dubbed it a 'Ghuspetiya Bachao' rally (save infiltrators).

"Should infiltrators be removed from the country or not? Should SIR be conducted or not? The entire Congress and company is engaged in stopping SIR. Because these infiltrators are their vote bank," he claimed.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi can only be PM in mock Parliament, says Amit Shah

Asserting that BJP workers stand with SIR, he said only citizens of the country should be able to vote.

Rahul Gandhi was lying when he claimed that 13 crore voters' names had been removed from the electoral rolls as 6.15 crore of them had shifted to other places; nearly three crore were dead, and one crore votes were duplicate entries.

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"Now comes what causes stomach ache for Rahul Gandhi. Three crore votes are those that do not exist. They are Bangladeshi infiltrators. Three crore people are those who do not exist. They are not present. These three crore are infiltrators. Tell me, who are these three crore people? Should they be removed or not? Rahul ji says don't remove," Shah said, adding, "we will remove each and every infiltrator from the electoral rolls."

Referring to Congress's allegation that BJP won because of SIR, he asked whether BJP's win in the 2014 and 2019 polls was because of SIR when the exercise was not conducted.

Also read: Cong questions city funding, power privatisation ahead of Shah’s visit

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BJP won Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls.

On the mock parliament held in Delhi, he said Rahul Gandhi should have taken the role of Prime Minister in the mock parliament.

"Shall I say why? Because in real Parliament, he (Rahul Gandhi) will never be able to become PM...so, it will bring peace to Sonia Gandhi's heart," Shah said, adding Congress was no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

Taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips "every three-four months", Shah said one needs to work hard and resolve people's problems.

Also read: SIR aims to refine voter rolls, not steal 13 crore votes: Sambit Patra

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If EVMs are faulty, how did Congress win assembly polls in Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, he asked.

Congress claims credit when it wins elections, but blames EVMs when it loses, he said and recalled a Hindi idiom about a worker blaming his tools to hide his inability to deliver results.

Congress party resorted to " ₹12 lakh crore corruption in 10 years of its tenure," while there are no allegations of graft during the twelve-year tenure of PM Modi.

Citing Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Tripura and Odisha, he said Congress has not been in power in these states for decades; Shah asked Rahul Gandhi if this was because of the SIR.

Also read: Rahul, Cong part of conspiracy to foist ultra-left regime on India: Fadnavis

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Congress party itself is on a ventilator, and can it run a marathon with PM Modi, he asked.

The Union Home Minister further attacked Congress, saying Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made the state an "ATM for Congress leaders of Delhi Durbar".

While Congress failed to implement its poll 'guarantees' in Telangana, PM Modi fulfilled promises of abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, ending triple talaq and finishing terrorism and naxalism, and the Centre is now promising to make the country 'drug-free.'

Only the BJP can stop the corruption and the "conspiracy to sell Telangana," and not the BRS or the AIMIM.

Shah carried the national flag during the foot march and was accompanied by Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy, Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and other Telangana BJP leaders.

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The foot march began at the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue, and it will conclude at Mozamjahi Market.

Shah arrived at Begumpet Airport here on Monday afternoon to participate in the padayatra.

Soon after his arrival, he offered prayers at the Goddess Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar here.