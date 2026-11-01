Cong questions city funding, power privatisation ahead of Shah’s visit

Ahead of Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit, the Chandigarh Congress on Saturday questioned the Centre over funding for the city, privatisation of the electricity department and delay in the Manimajra water supply probe. On the Manimajra 24x7 water supply project, inaugurated by Shah in August 2024, Sharma alleged that residents began reporting contaminated water within two months. (HT)

Rajiv Sharma, chief spokesperson of the Chandigarh Congress, said the administration had sought ₹8,380 crore for 2026-27 but received ₹6,546 crore. He also pointed out that the allocation was lower than the previous year’s ₹6,983 crore, while capital expenditure fell from ₹798 crore to ₹606 crore.

Sharma criticised the sale of the electricity department to Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, for ₹871 crore. He also questioned the continued presence of nominated councillor Anil Masih in the Municipal Corporation House, referring to the Supreme Court’s findings in the 2024 mayoral election case.

On the Manimajra 24x7 water supply project, inaugurated by Shah in August 2024, Sharma alleged that residents began reporting contaminated water within two months. He sought an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities and questioned the delay in the vigilance investigation.

The Congress leader said the city faced a funding shortage and accused the Centre of not providing Chandigarh its due share. He urged Shah to address these issues during his visit rather than focus on inaugurations and laying foundation stones. The allegations were made in a party press statement.