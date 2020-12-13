Amit Shah congratulates ally UPPL as NDA crosses majority mark in BTC polls in Assam

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 14:55 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah celebrated the crossing of majority mark by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council polls on Sunday.

“NDA secured comfortable majority in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council polls. Congratulations to our ally UPPL, CM Sonowal, State Min HB Sarma & party’s Assam unit. I thank people of Assam for their continued faith in PM’s resolve towards developed North East,” he said.

The United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12 seats in the elections, the BJP nine, while the Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) bagged one seat each. The ruling Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) emerged as the single largest party winning 17 seats.

The BPF and BJP, both alliance partners in the state government, had contested the BTC election separately.

Though BJP and the UPPL have not announce any formal alliance, they had indicated of a possible post-poll pact in case of a hung Council.

UPPL chief Promod Brahma, BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state unit president Ranjit Kumar Das and BJP national general secretary and Mangaldoi MP Dilip Saikia were engaged in late night deliberations on Saturday on the BTC poll and their decision regarding the formation of the Council is likely to be announced soon, after discussions with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, news agency PTI reported.

The counting of the ballot papers for the 40-member house began on Saturday and continued till Sunday morning.

Assam Assembly elections are due in April next year.

(with inputs from PTI)