Amit Shah directs forces to ensure free movement in Manipur from March 8

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed security forces in Manipur to ensure free movement of people on all roads from March 8. Union home minister Amit Shah during a meeting to review security situation in Manipur, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 1, 2025.(PTI)

The direction was issued during a high-level review meeting in the national capital on the security situation in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023.

Besides Shah, the meeting was attended by the Governor of Manipur, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Army Commander of the Eastern Command, Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles, Security Advisor, Manipur and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Army and Manipur administration, reported PTI.

During the meeting, Shah said that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is fully committed to restoring peace in Manipur and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard, according to ANI.

Shah directed that the fencing work on both sides of the designated entry points along Manipur's international border should be completed at the earliest.

He also said that strict action should be taken against anyone attempting to create obstructions.

The security review led by Shah was held after the February 20 ultimatum given by the governor to everyone holding illegal and looted arms to surrender.

The governor had given seven days to the public to return the arms. More than 300 weapons were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts. These include 246 firearms surrendered by Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol.

Ethnic violence in Manipur

The violence in Manipur was triggered in May 2023 and has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced around 60,000 people in the state.

On February 13, 2024, President’s rule was imposed in the state, days after chief minister Biren Singh resigned following a rebellion by some party MLAs who were against Singh holding command of the state.

A month before Biren Singh’s resignation, the Centre had appointed former home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the governor.