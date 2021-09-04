Amit Shah honours Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, thanks her for hardwork
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday felicitated Tokyo Olympics silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu at the 51st Foundation Day celebration of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). The Manipur government has appointed Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department. Shah presented the athlete with a shawl and memento.
He said Chanu brought honour for the nation by winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympic games and is now a proud member of the police force. I thank her for her hardwork and dedication, the home minister added.
"This is a small gesture by BPR&D to welcome her (Saikhom Mirabai Chanu) to the fraternity on behalf of the Indian police," an official statement said on Friday, reports news agency PTI.
Chanu had bagged a silver medal in the 49kg category weightlifting that opened India's account at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.
Shah also gave away trophies and medals for excellence in training to winner states/Union Territories and central police organisations and forces, and seven authors who wrote on policing subjects in Hindi.