Amit Shah in Goa today; to lay foundation stone for NFSU, address BJP workers

Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to poll-bound Goa on Thursday. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) at the Union territory. During the visit, Shah will also hold meetings with party leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goa is set to hold legislative assembly elections in February next year.

"During his visit to Goa, the Union Home Minister will perform 'Bhumipujan and Shilanyas' for National Forensic Science University," according to the official release. The foundation laying function is scheduled for 1pm at Dharbandora in South Goa.

The Union minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the Transit Campus for NFSU at Curti Ponda.

He will address a public meeting at Dharbandora. In the second half of the day, the minister will address BJP workers at Taleigao village, following which he is set to hold a meeting with the leaders at a resort, according to news agency PTI.

Shah will be accompanied by Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla; Punyasalila Srivastava, additional secretary of the ministry of home affairs and other officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}