Amit Shah in Rajouri: Post-Article 370 move, reservation benefits being given to backwards

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that after Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, was abrogated, reservation benefits were being given to Dalits, backwards and those living in hills.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a gathering in the border district of Rajouri after offering his prayers at the Vaishno Devi shrine, Shah said, “Today's rally and your 'Modi-Modi' chants are answers to those who said if 370A will be abrogated, there will be a blood bath.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said only three families used to rule Jammu & Kashmir, but now power is with 30,000 people elected to panchayats and district councils.

Later, the home minister will launch development projects and lay foundation stones for various projects at the Convention Centre in Jammu.

On the second day of his visit on Wednesday (October 5), Shah will review the security situation in the Union territory at a meeting that is slated to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON