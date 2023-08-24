Amit Shah inaugurates two-day National Security Strategies Conference in Delhi

Internal security, terrorism, narco-finance and cyber security were some of the key subjects discussed at a high-level security conference chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

The two-day conference, attended by top security officers, also discussed emerging national security challenges.

The union home minister inaugurated the sixth national security strategies conference here.

The conference brought together police leadership, experts and cutting-edge practitioners in hybrid mode to deliberate on existing and emerging national security challenges, a home ministry spokesperson said.

Sources said that the conference also had discussion on internal security, terrorism, narco-finance and cyber security.

Prior to the commencement of the conference, the home minister paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the martyrs' column.

