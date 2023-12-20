In Amit Shah's praise, Hema Malini uses Akshay Kumar dialogue with a twist

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini on Wednesday invoked a famous Hindi film dialogue in Parliament to express her admiration for Union home minister Amit Shah as she spoke about his commitment to justice and welfare. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini speaks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (ANI)

The veteran actress recited a dialogue from actor Akshay Kumar's movie Rowdy Rathore, “Amit Shah ji jo kehte hain woh karte hain lekin joh nahi kehte hain, zaroor karte hain (Amit Shah does what he says, and definitely does what he does not say).”

Last week, Shah presented three revised criminal bills in the Lok Sabha, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill (BSB). These bills were passed today in Lok Sabha.

Talking about the three proposed criminal laws, Malini said that the centuries-old laws, crafted during the British colonial era, were no longer relevant in the evolving landscape of New India.

She said, “New India is going in the direction of a developed India.”

“While Modi ji is taking the country to new heights in the world, Home Minister Amit Shah is working hard to ensure peace, justice, and security,” she added.

Malini raised concerns about the outdated laws governing cruelty to animals, stating that it was still governed by a law that was about 60 years old.

She said, “Just like these laws have been brought to protect the rights of citizens and make a crime-free Bharat, in order to protect rights of animals, ensuring justice to them … the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has to be done away with and replaced by a new law.”

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan joined the call for stricter laws addressing crimes against animals and advocating against sexual abuse of animals.

The bills were passed in the absence of 97 Opposition MPs, who were suspended over misconduct and unruly behaviour since last week. These three bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.