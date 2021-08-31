Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amit Shah launches free laddu scheme for pregnant women in his constituency
india news

Amit Shah launches free laddu scheme for pregnant women in his constituency

around 7,000 expecting women in Gandhinagar will be provided 15 nutritious laddus each through voluntary organisations every month, till the birth of their child
By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah at the launch of nutritious 'Laddu Distribution Scheme' for pregnant women, in Gandhinagar on Monday. (PTI)

Union home minister Amit Shah launched a laddu distribution scheme for pregnant women in his constituency of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Monday. It being Janmashtami, Lord Krishna’s birthday, Shah emphasised that Krishna’s child form is considered a model for a healthy child, and that no country can progress until its children were healthy. In that direction, he said, around 7,000 expecting women in Gandhinagar will be provided 15 nutritious laddus each through voluntary organisations every month, till the birth of their child.

Emphasising PM Narendra Modi’s slogan of ‘Sahi Poshan, Desh Roshan’, Shah said that “in three years, around 75 million pregnant women and 30 million lactating mothers have been given 180 doses each of the folic acid supplement.”

He added that Anganwadi and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers have been given 860,000 smartphones.

He said, “in a democracy, an individual is the first and the smallest unit,” adding that these schemes become meaningless if the beneficiaries remain weak.

