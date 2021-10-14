Amit Shah likely to visit J-K from Oct 23 to 25

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 23 to October 25, as part of the central government’s mega outreach programme, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah’s three-day visit to the UT marks the culmination of the second edition of the central government’s mega outreach program that started on September 8 this year during which 70 Union ministers visited the Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah’s visit to the UT will be his first visit after the nullification of Article 370 on August 2019 and was designed to inform the public about various central schemes as well as to obtain feedback from the ground.

Shah will also be meeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders there, to discuss issues like security, developmental projects, mega outreach program etc, people added.

During their visit, several Union ministers have so far interacted with locals, administration, and representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON