Amit Shah on 3-day visit to Andhra Pradesh starting today

Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hyderabad

Union home minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Saturday, where he will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held at the temple town of Tirupati in Chittoor district on Sunday, according to an official communication.

Shah would land in the Tirupati International Airport on Saturday evening and have a night halt in the pilgrim town. He would be received by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cabinet colleagues, besides senior officials.

On Sunday morning, the Union home minister would travel to Venkatachalam in Nellore district, where he would take part in a programme being organised by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Shah would visit Akshra Vidyalayam and Soma vocational training centres being run by Swarnabharati Trust at Venkatachalam, promoted by Venkaiah’s daughter Deepa. He would reach the trust headquarters, where he would attend the 20th anniversary celebrations of the trust till noon.

After taking lunch along with the Vice-President on the trust premises, Shah would leave for Tirupati to take part in the Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held at Hotel Taj from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Later, he would travel to Tirumala, where he would have a night halt. On Monday morning, he would have a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, before returning to New Delhi via Tirupati, the communication said.

